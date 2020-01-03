Grant funds received by the City of Elba’s recreation department have paved the way for a special event to be hosted Saturday, Jan. 11, in Elba. Beverly Daniels-Hamilton, Elba’s Camp EXCEL youth director/grant manager, said the Elba Rec Department will host a community engagement event, The Magic of Nutrition and Physical Activity – A Health Living Expo, on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. She said the event will feature a Walking Tour led by the Elba Chamber of Commerce; Coffee County Extension Healthy Cooking Demonstrations and Cooking Healthy on a Budget Presentations; Linda Coogan – Alaquest, Tia Chi Class and Diet and Exercise as a Medicine Presentation; Calvin Pie Allen – KLPA Creative Dancers and Fitness Instructor, Line Dancing and Zumba Classes and Commit Health Curriculum and recipe information. The event locations for these activies will include the Elba Public Library, Elba Senior Citizens Center, former Just Folk Coffeehouse location, and the Courthouse Square in downtown Elba. Daniels-Hamilton said this should be a great community event as well as a great opportunity for citizens interested in becoming more healthy in 2020 to learn more about ways to do that. According to Daniels-Hamilton, all this is made possible by a $30,000 Access to Healthy Foods Grant received by the Elba Recreation Department from the National Parks and Recreation Association and the Walmart Foundation. She said the goals of the grant are to increase the number of meals served to children during the summer months; adopt HEPA (Healthy Eating and Physical Activity) Standards; and implement a Nutrition Curriculum in the recreation department’s programs. An additional $3,333 in grant funds presented recently to the Elba Recreation Department made way for the upcoming Jan. 11th inter-generational event. “Our overall plans are to do this community event in January and then host a 5K Run in the Spring,” Daniels-Hamilton said in regards to the recent grant funds received by the rec department. For more information or to participate in the event, contact Beverly Daniels-Hamilton at 334-763-0814 or excelprojectelba@gmail.com or Greg Hanchey, Elba Recreation Director, at 334-897-6833.
