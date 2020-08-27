This week, Elba Bicentennial Chair Nell Gilmer and Co-Chair Sandy Bynum received a special plaque commemorating Elba’s outstanding contribution to Alabama’s recent bicentennial celebration. Between Mar. 3, 2017, and Dec. 14, 2019, every county, more than 200 local community committees and dozens of organizations throughout the state participated in Alabama’s bicentennial commemoration. They undertook hundreds of projects and activities over the three-year celebration. From those, the Alabama Bicentennial Commission selected 21 projects to receive legacy awards and 41 to receive commendations. All made a significant and/or lasting contribution to the state’s commemoration. “Alabama people, communities and organizations showed their creativity and resourcefulness throughout the commemoration, but nowhere more than in the programs and projects they brought to life,” notes Alabama Bicentennial Commission executive director Jay Lamar. “They helped ensure the bicentennial engaged all ages and interests. The bronze plaques are permanent testimonies to their contributions.” The specially made bronze plaque names Elba’s Bicentennial restoration of the historic summerhouse and will be displayed in Evergreen Cemetery. “Alabama’s Bicentennial was a unique opportunity to share not only our state’s story but how Elba fits into that history,” said Chamber of Commerce President Sandy Bynum and Elba’s Bicentennial Co-Chair. “It is such an honor to receive an award recognizing the hard work and dedication of the Chamber membership, committees and ambassadors. The goal of the restoration of the Evergreen Cemetery Summerhouse is to inspire pride, celebrate history and provide shelter for future generations. It was one project amongst many that Elba hosted for the Bicentennial year.” Among the award recipients were exhibitions, school projects and city murals. Many initiatives were locally focused, while others involved regional or even statewide interests. Many are especially notable for their long-term relevance and impact. The awards also represented every region of the state and ranged from small towns to major metropolitan centers. Community partners included junior colleges, county commissions and historic sites. For more information about the Alabama Bicentennial Legacy Awards and the bicentennial commemoration, visit www.ALABAMA200.org or call 334-242-4537. A full list of awards follows. The unveiling of Elba’s Alabama Legacy Project bronze marker will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m., at the Evergreen Cemetery. This will be near the summer house and historical marker already on site at the cemetery. # # # Alabama Bicentennial Legacy Awards Athens Bicentennial Mural (City of Athens) Limestone County Courthouse Bell and Judge Rosenau Memorial (Limestone County Commission) Baldwin County Bicentennial Marker Series and Bicentennial Battle Site Paintings (Baldwin County Department of Archives and History) Lightning Point Restoration Project (Alabama Nature Conservancy) Evergreen Cemetery Summer House Restoration (Elba Chamber of Commerce) WWI and WWII: Memories of Baldwin County (Baldwin County Heritage Museum) Alabama Constitution Hall Park Restoration (EarlyWorks Family of Museums, Huntsville) Ditto Landing Ferry Boat Recreation (Ditto Landing, Huntsville) From Wilderness to Statehood: Celebrating Cahawba (Alabama Historical Commission) Daniel Pratt Continental Preservation Project (Prattaugan Museum) Tuscumbia Landing Project (Alabama Trail of Tears Association) Alabama Indigenous Mound Trail (University of Alabama Center for Economic Development) Tuscaloosa Bicentennial Square and Walkway and Minerva Sculpture (Tuscaloosa Bicentennial Commission) Discovering Alabama Bicentennial Specials (Discovering Alabama) Tuskegee University Civil Rights Trail (Tuskegee University Archives) Union Springs Murals on Main Street (Tourism Council of Bullock County) Alabama 200 Celebrates Historic Lowndes County (Elmore Bolling Foundation) Rosa Parks Statue and Montgomery Plaza-Klein Park (City of Montgomery
Elba receives Bicentennial Legacy Award for Evergreen Cemetery Summer House
