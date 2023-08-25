On Thursday, Aug. 17, Main Street Alabama held its 10th annual Awards of Excellence Banquet at Stovehouse in Huntsville, Ala., to celebrate the successes of local programs.
Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator, Trisha Black, recognized projects, and individuals who made significant contributions to their communities. The Awards of Excellence program highlighted the tremendous impacts of these honorees in their respective areas.
“We are so honored to be recognized by Main Street Alabama,” said Elba Main Street Director Sandy Williams. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our community members who are committed to making Elba a great place to live, work, and play. We are grateful for the support of our local businesses, organizations, and residents who have made this possible.”
The awards that Main Street Elba won include:
• Main Street Alabama’s Award of Excellence: This award recognizes the overall excellence of a Main Street program.
• Main Street Alabama’s Award for Economic Vitality: This award recognizes a Main Street program that has made significant progress in economic development. Over one million dollars in reinvestments.
• Main Street Alabama’s Award for Community and Volunteer Engagement: This award recognizes a Main Street program that has effectively engaged its community in its revitalization efforts.
• Main Street Alabama’s Award for Building Design: This award recognized Elba and Melissa Wood for preserving and redoing three buildings in its historic downtown.
Local Main Street programs also selected a Main Street Hero that honored an individual, business or organization that made an outstanding contribution to their program and was recognized at the Toast to Heroes Reception. Elba’s Hero honored was Carrie Whitworth for creation of Marley Acres.
“This event was a celebration to recognize the achievements of various local Main Street programs,” said Wirth. “Each community has been working tirelessly to improve, reinvigorate, and revitalize their downtown or district. The success stories shared at the event were truly inspiring, showcasing the dedication of businesses, organizations, and individuals in making their communities the best they can be.”
It was a night of celebration and recognition for the hard work put in by these Main Street programs. The Awards of Excellence Banquet is a highlight of LAB, a three-day annual conference that bolsters the efforts of communities participating in the nationally acclaimed Main Street program or those communities interested in district revitalization. The tenth annual event drew over 150 community leaders from Alabama.
Main Street Alabama has 32 Designated Programs and 32 Network Communities. Alexander City, Anniston, Athens, Atmore, Birmingham’s Historic 4th Ave Business District, Birmingham’s Woodlawn District, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Decatur, Demopolis, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Florence, Foley, Fort Payne, Gadsden, Heflin, Jasper, LaFayette, Leeds, Marion, Monroeville, Montevallo, Opelika, Oxford, Scottsboro, South Huntsville, Russellville, Talladega, and Wetumpka each have Designated Programs. Communities interested in downtown revitalization can participate in Main Street Alabama’s Network.
