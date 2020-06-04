Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns and need to continue to practice social distancing, Elba Chamber and City of Elba officials chose to limit this year’s 4th of July event [Let Freedom Ring] be a fireworks only event this year. Elba Chamber director Sandy Bynum said the Let Freedom Ring event has been highly attended in the past, and there were continued concerns of being able to keep proper social distancing for the crowd if the event was held as normal. Therefore, knowing the fireworks show is the main attraction of the event, it was decided to host only the fireworks this year. Bynum said she submitted a plan to the Alabama Department of Public Health and the State Fire Marshal’s Office to get approval to still host the fireworks event, and Elba was granted that approval provided that everyone practices proper social distancing. She said the request is that those attending this year’s 4th of July fireworks show park and watch from their vehicles. The fireworks show, presented by Mike Holderfield, will begin promptly at 9 p.m. on the 4th of July. The fireworks will be shot from the same downtown location as in past years, which will allow folks to park practically anywhere they choose in the downtown area and still be able to watch the beautiful display.
