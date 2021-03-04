The UFTA (United Field Trialers Association) held its Nationals event Feb. 20-27 in Crab Orchard, Kentucky, and Elba’s own Clint Bradshaw and his dog, Briggs, brought home the Open Flushing National Champion award for the second year in a row.
Bradshaw and Briggs are a part of the Shiloh Kennels Club, located in the Shiloh community just outside of Elba.
“Winning the Open Flushing national champion award two years in a row had never been done before now,” Bradshaw said. “This was awesome for us to be able to win the award two years in a row, and I am very proud of Briggs. He is a great dog.”
Briggs also received the 2020 High Point Dog of the Year award.
Shiloh Kennels actually had six dogs and handlers in the Open Flushing Finals this year, and the team enjoyed several successes at the national event.
Haley Kirkland and her dog, Brooke, placed sixth; Chase Payne took ninth place with his dog, Elbie, and 17th place with Lady; Kros Payne and dog, Blitz, placed 20th at the event.
“There was a very prestigious group of dogs and handlers competing this year in the Nationals event,” Bradshaw said. “It was a true honor for Shiloh Kennels to have six dogs make it to the finals.”
The awards continued for Team Shiloh in the Doubles Flushing event as well. Ultra, handled by Matthew Thomas and Haley Kirkland placed sixth; Blitz, handled by Kros Payne and Clint Bradshaw placed 10th; and Grace, handled by Don Bradshaw and Scotty Farmer placed 13th.
Haley Kirkland also brought home a fourth place finish in the Women’s Flushing event with her dog, Brooke. Makayla Thomas placed 15th with her dog, Jazz.
In the youth division, Kooper Thomas, handling Briggs, took first place in Youth Flushing, and he also won third place with Ollie. Brooks Payne won sixth place with Blitz and seventh place with Lady.
“I was extremely proud of the entire Shiloh Kennels team,” Bradshaw said. “This was a great Nationals for us, and we were super excited to bring home multiple honors this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.