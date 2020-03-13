During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday evening, March 9, assistant city clerk Pat Boothe updated council members on the status of the FEMA flood buyout project. Boothe said the first 15 homeowners had been contacted [or attempted contact had been made]. She said 13 homeowners had been interviewed and three had opted out of the buyout. She said the city had been unable to locate two homeowners. However, Boothe said 10 of the first 15 had been turned over to attorney Bart Boothe for him to begin the title search process for those homes to move forward with the buyout. Boothe said after the first 15 have been settled, she feels the process will begin to move more quickly as the program continues to make contact with homeowners in the program. This will continue to be handled in batches of 15 at the time. Related to the FEMA project, council members approved a resolution Monday night to hire Jerry B. Dell for professional services as a certified real estate appraiser for the Elba FEMA HMGP Project #4251-0061 in association with voluntary acquisition / demolition of floodprone structures. The council amended the resolution before approving it to include in it that the mayor had authority to negotiate and enter into agreement with Bell for the services on each qualified structure in an amount up to $385 per property. The resolution, as amended, passed with no opposition. Boothe also reported to council members Monday night that code enforcement officer Bryson Dear had passed a class on asbestos inspection, which would now qualify him to inspect properties for asbestos. She added that street department employee Jeremy Heath had attended and passed an asbestos abatement school, which would qualify him to be able to tear down structures with asbestos. Boothe congratulated both employees on their accomplishments, and she said these certifications would benefit the city as it moved forward with the FEMA buyout project, as well.

