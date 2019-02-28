The anniversary of the two Elba floods of the 1990s is just around the corner. Heavy rains still rattle many who survived those events. Elba Street department and Water and Electric crews routinely check the flood gates, the two large pumps, the numerous flap gates in the levee and the levee itself. However, they are looking closer and wider during their inspections this week as these anniversaries approaches. Monday morning, Feb. 25, the employees activated each of the three flood gates, cleaned the tracks in the roadways, oiled and greased bearings, and gears as training for employees. When the gates are functioning correctly the entire process of securing that road opening can be completed in slightly over two minutes – far less than prior to the levee upgrade when the gapes were closed with timbers and sandbags. During this week each of these flood prevention measures will be checked and doubled checked and all employees trained on operating and maintaining the integrity of the system. The flap gates that allow water from inside the levee to flow out but close when the river rises to flood state are checked for debris that man have floated into the pipes and the hinges of the flaps oiled. The two pumps have standby generators to keep them pumping if the electrical power fails during a flood. Each has a 500-gallon tank of fuel on site at each pump. These are also activated regularly to ensure they will start up and will pump water.
Elba's flood gates undergo routine testing
Ferrin Cox
