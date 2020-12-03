During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday evening, Nov. 30, new street supervisor Andy Wood proposed changing the city’s garbage pickup schedule to a daytime route, and the council agreed to move forward with his proposal immediately. Wood gave several reasons he felt it would be more beneficial for the city to run the garbage pickup routes in the daytime rather than in the early morning hours. His proposal was to start the pickup each day at 7 a.m. Wood said the biggest reason is the truck operator can see better in the daytime hours. Other reasons he gave for making the change included: the mechanic is already at work at 7 a.m.; if the garbage truck did breakdown and the crew had to change over to the dumpster truck – a rear loading vehicle – the extra personnel needed for this is already at work; missed pickups on the route can be handled the same day after calls are made to city hall reporting the missed pickup; and residents would have more time to get their cans out by the road. Also, Wood said the city receives a lot of complaints about the noise of the garbage truck and it waking residents up early in the mornings. He said changing to a daytime route would lower the risk of waking people up. “The [county] landfill closes at 5 p.m.,” Wood said. “I feel like we can handle the pickup each day by that time at least, if not earlier.” Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe said Wood had discussed his proposal with her, Mayor Tom Maddox, and City Clerk Sally Bane, and they all agreed this seemed like a good idea. With the councils blessing, she said the change would be made immediately, starting with the Tuesday, Dec. 1, route. Boothe clarified that no routes would change as far as the pickup day, only the time of day the garbage is picked up. Also, while addressing the council, Wood gave a report on the levee. He said the levee was inspected on May 20, 2020 and the city received the report back on Nov. 20, 2020 from that inspection. He said there are three main areas to the report – general items, levee embankment, and interior drainage. Also, there are three ratings – acceptable, minimally acceptable, and unacceptable. Of 28 area graded, Wood said the city received 19 acceptable marks, eight minimally acceptable marks, and one unacceptable. He said the minimally acceptable areas mostly dealt with vegetation issues and the track on the flood gate at the Pea River bridge while the unacceptable mark was a flood gate erosion issue in one area. Wood said the flood gate at the Pea River bridge needs repairing as the concrete is busted and the track is broken. He said the flood gate can still be closed; although in the current condition if may not be done as designed. Also, Wood said all flood gate pipes and culverts need a video inspection to look for internal issues. He said the internal inspections should be done every five years, and the last internal inspection in Elba was 2013. Wood said he had spoken with the camera crew currently in Elba working on the sewer system project, and he said they feel this is something they could do for the city. He said the city and that company would be getting together on pricing, etc. Boothe said the idea is that maybe the city could get a better price from this company in that they are already in the city working on another project. While giving her report to the council, Boothe introduced Jennifer Hornsby. She has been hired as the new assistant city clerk for Elba and will begin work on Thursday, Dec. 3rd. Boothe said Hornsby has a Bachelor’s degree in accounting, and everyone is really excited to have her join the city’s team. Boothe said the downtown water main replacement project was expected to begin this week. Along with that project, she said another contractor would be replacing 147 fire hydrants in the city. Prior to adjourning, the council voted to hold both required meetings for the month of December on the evening of Dec. 14th.
Elba’s garbage pickup moves to daytime hours upon recommendation of new street superintendent
- Linda Hodge
Linda Hodge
