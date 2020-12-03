Andy Wood is the new street superintendent for the City of Elba. He was introduced to the city council Monday evening, Nov. 30, by assistant city clerk Pat Boothe. She said Wood had been with the city for about four years now, and all were excited to have him serve now as street superintendent. She said he already has some good ideas for moving forward, and he proposed Monday night to change the pickup time for garbage in the city to the daytime hours rather than early morning [before daylight].