Al Gilmore, U.S. history teacher at Elba High School for the past five years, received the John Coffee National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter “Outstanding American History Teacher for 2021” during a ceremony held Sunday, Dec. 5, in Coffee County.
“We are very proud of Coach Gilmore for receiving this honor,” said Elba High School principal Wynn Grimes. “He is a fabulous history teacher, and we are lucky to have him at Elba High School. The students love him!”
According to the local DAR chapter, the teacher nominee selections are based on the individual specializing in American history at the middle or high school level, having incisive knowledge of history they share readily with students, fostering a spirit of patriotism and demonstrating the ability to relate history to modern life and events.
Gilmore attended West Alabama on a football scholarship, but due to an injury after his first year he transferred to Troy University, where he graduated with a degree in social science. He also serves as one of the Elba Tiger’s football coaches.
Gilmore’s parents were both educators who instilled in him a love of history. One of the letters of recommendation from the Elba High School senior class stated that Coach Gilmore “is an amazing teacher who makes history come to life.”
Whit Shehee, president of Elba’s senior class, said, “Coach Gilmore is a tough teacher, but when you leave his class, you know you have learned something.”
