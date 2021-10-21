Elba still has an interim police chief while city officials continue to accept applications for the position of Chief of Police.
Last week, it was reported that interim chief Shayne Arnett had turned in his resignation with the Elba Police Department to accept a job with another law enforcement agency. His last day at Elba was to be Friday, Oct. 15. However, on Friday, Oct. 15, Arnett rescinded that resignation, according to Mayor Tom Maddox.
Arnett remains the Interim Chief of Police for the City of Elba at this time. It is unknown if he plans to apply for the Chief of Police position vacated recently when Leslie Hussey resigned from the job.
Applications for the Chief of Police position will be accepted until end of business on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The chief of police is an appointed position by the Elba City Council.Applications are available at Elba City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.