Swimming is probably one of the most popular activities during the summer months for a lot of people, especially young folks. For Joesph Cline of Elba it has always been something more…a passion filled with dreams.
Now age 16 and a sophomore in high school, one of Cline’s dreams came true…to one day compete at the Special Olympics National Games for Team Alabama.
On Monday, May 17, he received a letter from the Alabama State Office of Special Olympics noting he had been selected to swim for Alabama in the 2022 National Games in 2022 in Orlando, Florida!
The Special Olympics National Games take place every four years in different cities around the United States.
Locally, Cline swims for the Wiregrass Aquatics team, which is under the umbrella of Coffee, Dale, and Gevena counties Special Olympics.
Joseph is the son of Joel and Anne Cline of Elba. According to Mom, he will be swimming two of his favorite events at the 2022 National Games – his favorite race, the 200m IM [Individual Medley] and his second favorite race, the 100m backstroke.
The training continues now…
