The Elba Chamber of Commerce and City of Elba will host its annual 4th of July celebration “Let Freedom Ring” Monday, July 4, on the square in downtown Elba, beginning at 6 p.m.
There will be a patriotic “golf cart” parade, entertainment by Blind Skeleton, inflatable rides, contests, and food concessions available throughout the evening, and the highlight will be the fireworks show set to begin at approximately 9 p.m.
Music entertainment by Blind Skeleton is set to start around 6:30 p.m., according to Elba Chamber director Sandy Williams. Elba native Bill Brueckner is a member of this group.
“We are very excited about this year’s event,” Williams said. “We anticipate more food vendors to be on site than ever before, and we are looking forward to the entertainment, which features one of Elba’s own!”
Williams said this is a free community event with no charge to enjoy the entertainment and fireworks. There are charges, however, for some of the children’s activities and food administered by those individual vendors.
