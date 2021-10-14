The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Elba woman Tuesday, Oct. 12, on the charge of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.
Martha Pope, age 43, of Elba, was arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was released on a $5,000 bond at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to Coffee County Jail records.
Pope, an employee of the Elba City School System, was placed on administrative leave from her job as a secretary at Elba High School on Thursday, Sept. 23, according to Elba City Schools superintendent Chris Moseley. He said Pope was placed on leave at that time due to the official investigation regarding allegations of criminal activity.
No further details were made available as of press time this week.
