The ‘grade’ came in last Friday, Oct. 18, for schools and systems all across the state, and in Elba it was a climb up in which Superintendent Chris Moseley said is always exciting. The Alabama State Department of Education released its Alabama State Report Card last Friday, which included everything from individual school academic performance and student demographic profiles, to college and career readiness and educator credential/demographics. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey said he hopes parents, educators, and the public alike will use this information to learn more about what is happening inside of Alabama public schools. “We hope this can be used a catapult to jumpstart conversations about what is working in public schools as well as identifying areas that may need support and/or additional resources,” Mackey said. Elba City Schools scored an overall 84 [B] on the state report card for the system. Superintendent Moseley said this was an improvement by two overall points from an 82 last year. “We are always excited to see numbers go up,” Moseley said. “I want to thank the hard work of the dedicated educators at Elba City Schools who have taken in the challenges to continue to improve everything we are doing. Also, one report card grade does not define any school system as we are not graded on extracurricular activities that we provide for our students.” Individually, Elba High School improved from a 79 to an 81 on this report card while Elba Elementary School actually went from an 83 to an 80 on the report card. In reference to the elementary school grade, Moseley noted that the elementary school hit 100 percent academic growth last year, and while it was still at 96 percent academic growth this year, that slight drop did affect the overall school grade. “Both those numbers for academic growth [last year and this year] are great for the elementary school,” Moseley said. “It did cause them [elementary school] to go down a little this year, however.” Another thing Moseley said he was happy to see on this report card was that both schools improved their score in chronic absenteeism. “That was great to see,” he said. Overall, Moseley said the report is good for Elba City Schools, and he is happy with the results provided. He said this gives the teachers and administrators more knowledge of what needs to be done where to keep those numbers headed up each and every year for Elba City Schools. The Alabama State Report Card is available for viewing at www.alsde.edu.
Elba Schools superintendent happy with state’s report card for system
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Highland Home Self-Reports Bona Fide Move Violation; Forfeits Six Victories
- Tigers roll over Red Level 63-14 for Homecoming
- Eddie Vaughan [Voice of the Tigers] remembered at Elba Homecoming
- Elba Schools superintendent happy with state’s report card for system
- Elba Alumni gather for annual homecoming association meeting
- Ben E Keith Foods breaks ground for Southeast Division distribution facility
- Brainstorms for 10/24/2019
- Legal Notice - Abandoned Vehicles
Most Popular
Articles
- Madison Laney honored Oct. 6th with miscellaneous bridal shower in Elba
- Historical marker set to be unveiled Saturday, Oct. 19, at old Mulberry Heights school building in Elba, Ala.
- Several members of Elba's Class of 1954 gather for lunch
- 2nd Annual Pea River Marching Band Contest set for Saturday, Oct. 26, at Elba’s Tiger Stadium, hosted by Marching Tiger Band
- Homecoming marks exciting time for Elba High Alumni Association
- Dedication ceremony held for new hanger at Elba airport
- Willie Paul Caldwell
- Engagement of Miss Madison Laney to Mr. Austin Johnson announced
- Linda Rodgers
- Area teams face important region match-ups with eyes toward upcoming state playoffs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.