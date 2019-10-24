The ‘grade’ came in last Friday, Oct. 18, for schools and systems all across the state, and in Elba it was a climb up in which Superintendent Chris Moseley said is always exciting. The Alabama State Department of Education released its Alabama State Report Card last Friday, which included everything from individual school academic performance and student demographic profiles, to college and career readiness and educator credential/demographics. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey said he hopes parents, educators, and the public alike will use this information to learn more about what is happening inside of Alabama public schools. “We hope this can be used a catapult to jumpstart conversations about what is working in public schools as well as identifying areas that may need support and/or additional resources,” Mackey said. Elba City Schools scored an overall 84 [B] on the state report card for the system. Superintendent Moseley said this was an improvement by two overall points from an 82 last year. “We are always excited to see numbers go up,” Moseley said. “I want to thank the hard work of the dedicated educators at Elba City Schools who have taken in the challenges to continue to improve everything we are doing. Also, one report card grade does not define any school system as we are not graded on extracurricular activities that we provide for our students.” Individually, Elba High School improved from a 79 to an 81 on this report card while Elba Elementary School actually went from an 83 to an 80 on the report card. In reference to the elementary school grade, Moseley noted that the elementary school hit 100 percent academic growth last year, and while it was still at 96 percent academic growth this year, that slight drop did affect the overall school grade. “Both those numbers for academic growth [last year and this year] are great for the elementary school,” Moseley said. “It did cause them [elementary school] to go down a little this year, however.” Another thing Moseley said he was happy to see on this report card was that both schools improved their score in chronic absenteeism. “That was great to see,” he said. Overall, Moseley said the report is good for Elba City Schools, and he is happy with the results provided. He said this gives the teachers and administrators more knowledge of what needs to be done where to keep those numbers headed up each and every year for Elba City Schools. The Alabama State Report Card is available for viewing at www.alsde.edu.

