The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday, Feb. 19, for the regular monthly meeting, and superintendent Chris Moseley had good reports regarding grants for board members. Moseley said the school system had received an approximate $4,000 RC&D (Resource Conservation and Development) Grant. He said this grant is tied in directly with the elementary school playground project. Also regarding the playground, Moseley said everything had been turned in for a ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) Grant, and the school is pretty much approved for $8,000 in grant funds with this. He said these monies are tied directly to recycled tiring for the playground. Moseley said all this would be used along with funds from the TJ Fund, which was established by the Wicker Family. He said they had specifically requested funds for this go towards the playground project at the elementary school. Moseley said a lot of work is going into the playground. He said the work on this project would need to be timed well to avoid disrupting school as much as possible. “I want to do the best I can not to disrupt them as much as possible,” Moseley said. However, he said a lot would depend on when the workers can get to the project. He also noted that some work definitely would need to be completed prior to Oct. 1st for funding purposes. Moseley said Elba City Schools also had received a $100,000 grant as part of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Grant. He said this grant allows for 40 percent of the funding to go towards personnel. “That’s big for us as you all know,” Moseley said to board members. He said the rest of the grant monies would be spread out into different areas, but a large portion would be used for technology. “We hope to build a lab at the high school,” he said. “With all the testing and things going on at the high school, that is the dire need right now.” Along with that, Moseley said the school system had received 30 free computer desks from Vestavia Hills. He said that school had offered them online, and Elba was the first to make contact. He gave props to chief financial officer Valiece McKelvy for noticing this offer and bringing it to his attention. Putting all that together, Moseley said the goal would be to purchase 30 computers for the new lab at the high school to go along with the desks received from Vestavia Hills. He said he hoped he would be able to say this project was completed by the next board meeting. The only item on the meeting agenda requiring a board vote was the proposed 2019-2020 School Calendar for Elba City Schools. Moseley said the calendar he was recommending for approval is a 177-day calendar that more that meets the 1,080 hours of class time required by the state. However, he noted the state recently sent out word that it would like, but not requiring, schools to return to the old 180-days of classroom time rather than the hours system. He said he knew of several schools systems that had already approved school calendars prior to the state sending out this request. Moseley said all that is required is for the school system to turn in a waiver to the state, and there should be no problem with them approving the calendar. He said he already had the waiver ready to submit upon board approval of the school calendar. He did say there is a ‘back-up’ 180-day calendar prepared just in case there is a problem on the state level with the proposed 177-day calendar. Moseley said the schools were presented three calendar options, rather than it being only a committee decision, and the 177-day calendar presented for approval was the overwhelming choice of the schools. Board member Matt Brunson made a motion to approve the proposed 2019-2020 calendar, and he received a second from board member Greg Sowell. The motion was approved by a unanimous vote of the board. Also during the meeting, the superintendent noted the Show Choir would be performing Saturday, March 2, at a competition in Enterprise. He also said Prom would be March 8th.
Elba Schools superintendent provides positive news regarding multiple grant funding coming Elba’s way
Linda Hodge
Editor
