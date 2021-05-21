Ready for Some Summer Fun?
The Elba Splash Pad will open for the 2021 season on Friday, May 28, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Typically, the Splash Pad is closed on Mondays for routine maintenance; however, for Memorial Day [Monday, May 31] it will be open!!
On a hot summer day, the Elba Splash Pad is the perfect place to cool down and have lots of fun!! The Splash Pad is located in downtown Elba at Tiger Town Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.