Aladdin Jr scene

The Choral Department at Elba High School brought Disney’s Aladdin Jr. to life earlier this week with performance Monday and Tuesday. The students performed evening shows for the community Monday and Tuesday nights while another performance was held Tuesday afternoon for the Elba student-body. This has been a project over a year in the making for Elba High School’s Choral Department. The play originally was to be performed in 2020; however, COVID-19 put it on halt. Not to be stopped completely though, the students were determined to continue on this school year, and their hardwork paid off this week. Those attending the shows described the students’ performances with such words as - fantastic, amazing, unbelievable talent, outstanding, did not disappoint, and more! Jason Tucker directed the Elba students for this production.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.