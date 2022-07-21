Results from the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) Summative Reading Subset test administered to Alabama 3rd Graders in the spring are meant to help educators better prepare for the needs of students for the coming school year.
School leaders have had access to the reading results since mid-May, but the Alabama State Department of Education has chosen to make the results available to the public earlier than previously scheduled. Initially, all reading results were to be released in September, along with the release of other ACAP subject results (English Language Arts, math, and science).
The results for Elba Elementary School’s third grade class last school year look worse percentagewise than they truly are with all things considered, according to Elba City Schools superintendent Chris Moseley.
Elba had 61 third grade students tested with 41 of those scoring at the ‘on or above grade level’ spot [67.21 percent]. That meant 20 students tested scored below grade level on the ACAP test [32.79 percent].
“The first thing we want everyone to realize is this is just reflects one class – third grade,” Moseley said. “According to the Alabama Literacy Act, those are the scores that will be publicized every year, so it is not the school as a whole. Next year’s scores will be for that third grade class; therefore, it will be a different group of students. We won’t be comparing apples to apples.”
The superintendent said he did take a look at the second grade scores because those students to take the ACAP test too. He said those numbers just are not broken down and sent out the same way as the third grade scores.
“We can go into our portal and look at what they’ve done,” Moseley said. “We are very excited where they are percentagewise [as second graders], but we have no way of knowing if that will carry on to third grade. We will just have to wait and see.”
Also, Moseley said he went back and looked at the third grade scores from when that class was second graders.
“Looking at those numbers, he said the third grade class from this past school year tested basically right on track from where they were as second graders, he said.
With the full implementation of the Alabama Literacy Act (ALA) underway (it was passed into law in 2019) there is a heightened sense of accountability to make sure every possible resource is afforded to educators, parents, and students. The ALA requires students who are identified as struggling readers in grades kindergarten through third grade (K-3) be provided intensive reading instruction, frequent monitoring of their literacy progress, and a Read-at-Home plan for families to participate.
Those who have not made substantial progress towards proficiency in reading before the end of their 3rd grade year, may not be promoted to 4th grade beginning in the Fall of 2023.
“Are we happy about where the score is?” Moseley asked. Then, he answered his own question, “Nope. I have no problem saying that.”
“Am I mad at the teachers or anything like that?” he continued. “Absolutely not. Not one bit. They have worked their rears off for us.”
Moseley said the Elba School System now has intervention programs in both schools, and it did not have that before last year.
“Intervention will help move us a step in the right direction because the classroom teacher is not having to do everything that is needed for the students who need a few more points to increase the percentage on this ACAP test,” Moseley said. “I looked at it, and there is a cut off number for on or above grade level at around 452. With our third grade class this past year, we had 10 of the 20 students that scored below grade level, that only missed the cutoff number by about five points. So, they are right there.”
He said this means those students still need some assistance to improve, but they are not far from being on or above grade level.
“That is why we have a team right now at the elementary school working on it and determining which kids need to be targeted to put them in that next level of scores,” Moseley said. “You get those 10 students up five points or so, and we jump to 80 percentile rather than 60 percentile with our scores.”
The superintendent said there are people in place now working hard to make sure things are going in the right direction. It takes a lot of work to make the necessary improvements, but he said his staff is working to get the people in place to make sure that happens.
“With the reading and literacy act, it is scary for everyone,” Moseley said. “We realize we have some groups of students that we’ve got to put some extra work in, and we are doing just that.”
He said the intervention program is something everyone is excited about going into the new school year. Last year was a learning process for everyone since it was a new program, but the superintendent said he truly believes the work has been put in for that program that it will begin to show its benefits to Elba students.
“We are actually excited about the data the new testing provides to us,” Moseley said. “We can look at the scores and know exactly who needs help.”
Across the state, the ACAP summative reading data showed that 78 percent of Alabama third graders are reading on or above grade level, and 22 percent are not reading on grade level. A total of 52,590 students were assessed with 11,725 not yet at grade level.
However, that by no means indicates that 22 percent of third graders would be kept back were the ALA retention piece in effect. There are Good Cause exemptions that allow students who are reading below grade level to be promoted to the 4th grade, however they will still receive additional support.
Students with limited English proficiency with less than three years of instruction in an English Language Learner program; students with a disability whose IEP or Section 504 plan indicates that the student has received intensive remediation for two years but still demonstrates deficiency in reading or was previously retained in Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, or 3rd Grade; and students who have received intensive intervention in reading for two or more years but have been previously retained in Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Grade for a total of two years would all receive Good Cause exemptions.
Additionally, students with disabilities whose Individualized Education Program (IEP) indicates that participation in a statewide accountability assessment program is not appropriate are exempt from showing proficiency.
Also, 3rd Grade students who demonstrated an acceptable level of reading proficiency on an ALSDE approved supplemental standardized assessment may be promoted to the 4th Grade. This is taking place in conjunction with Summer Reading Camp to provide students an additional opportunity to gain needed instruction and demonstrate this on a state assessment.
The ALA law requires that all students in grades K-3 are assessed on a state-approved early reading assessment a minimum of three times during the academic year to identify levels of proficiency and determine areas of deficiency and guide instructional needs.
When areas of deficiency are identified, the classroom teacher and others work together to develop a Student Reading Improvement Plan (SRIP).
The recently released Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) Summative Reading Subset data can be found on the ALSDE’s website, AlabamaAchieves.org, or
https://www.alabamaachieves.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2021-2022-ACAP-Reading.xlsx
