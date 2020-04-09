School returned to session this week – well, sort of any way. The COVID-19 crisis forced Alabama schools to close the buildings to a normal classroom setting for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year and move to more of a ‘distance learning’ setting for the fourth nine weeks. After a week of no school due to the virus followed by a week of Spring Break, Elba City Schools entered this new phase Monday morning, April 6th. “Our approach this week is that we don’t want anyone to get overwhelmed,” Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley said. “Our teachers are spending this week making contact with their students and/or parents. Mostly to say ‘hi’ but to also discuss their individuals plans for the grade each student is in currently.” Once the instruction gets underway to complete this school year, Moseley said each grade may be a little different in how it handles things, and he said that is perfectly acceptable per the leniency provided by the state board of education. “As the educators, this week’s plan is to build the work for our students,” Moseley said. “That means if it is later this week or even early next week before the student work packets are ready and distributed to the students, that is okay as far as our timeline goes.” He said the main message to both students and parents is to not worry if it is late this week or early next week before the student has his/her work packet, it is coming and there is plenty of time to get it all done. Not getting any in too big of a rush and/or overwhelmed is why Moseley said he and his administrators wanted this week to focus more on the teachers building the work for their students and making contact with them to say ‘hi’ and discuss what is coming. “We [Elba City Schools] want to do everything we can to get the students through their classes in order to complete this school year,” Moseley said. “The overall idea is to not negatively affect a student’s current grade going in to this final nine weeks of the school year.” He said there may be some students struggling in a class or needs some extra attention to help him/her get a credit needed to complete these course/grade, and the teachers and staff will do everything necessary to help make sure that students gets the help he/she needs to accomplish it. “We are trying to include a big end-of-the-year test for students to complete the nine weeks,” Moseley said. “Again, however, this is geared more to be an assessment of their learning, not something intended to harm any students’ overall grade.” He did note that not doing the work at all would negatively affect the student; therefore, it is important for parents to ensure their child or children are doing the work and returning it to their teacher(s). As for the remainder of this week, the superintendent said they are asking parents/students to hold off on outside traffic coming to the schools and be patient regarding the student packets that are being built by the teachers this week. “Next week, we will most likely do a drive-thru service at the schools where parents/students can come pick up and/or drop off things,” Moseley said. “If you need something from the school immediately, please call ahead and make an appointment.” During this week, Moseley said the school staff also would be gathering up any personal belongings of the students that can be picked up next week when the drive-thru service begins. He said the drive-thru service will be used for picking up personal belongings, returning textbooks to the school, and even picking up the student work packet [when email is not available for that student]. “There will be personnel on hand for the drive-thru service,” Moseley said. “When the parent/student drives up, he/she will tell the staff which grade and student name, and the staff will retrieve the belongings for that student.” Moseley said any student work packets hand delivered do not need to be returned to the school. Instead, he said the students’ work should be returned to each individual teacher electronically, such as by email. “Emails are about to be the most important asset between teachers, parents, and students,” Moseley said. “Where available, the teachers will even deliver the work packets to the students via email rather than them having to pick a packet up at the school.” Moseley said utilizing email will help cut down on the number of copies having to be made by the teacher, but he assured, that the school would make any and all necessary copies for students that did not have access to email. “Doing as much as we can electronically will be the best solution for all and it cuts down on any person-to-person contact,” Moseley said. He noted that students will be asked to return their completed work to their teacher by email [if possible]. He said the students/parents can take a photo of the completed work, scan it, etc. to return to the teacher. Also, he said if the student/parent has no way of printing off a worksheet, he/she can simply do the work on another sheet of paper and return that to the teacher for grading. “We are trying to get a good email for the student or parent to make this process work more smoothly,” Moseley said. The superintendent reiterated that the work and/or tests included during this time for students cannot hurt the students current grade going in to this fourth nine weeks. He said it can only enhance or improve a grade. “Our goal for now is to keep the same end of school date as previously announced with our school calendar,” Moseley said. “The state department of education’s June 5th end of school date announced recently certainly gives us some extra time if for some reason we need to extend, but for now, we are still focused on working to end our school year for Elba City Schools at the same time as we would have prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Another item of interest the superintendent discussed earlier this week included the work schedule for the teachers, administrators and staff at Elba City Schools for the remainder of the school year. “We are going to a 4-day work week, like we do each summer,” Moseley said. “This will follow a basic regular school day Monday – Thursday each week.” He said administrators and central office staff would be on site each Monday – Thursday, and the teacher would be given 2-day per week work schedule where they would be able to be at the school to field questions from students/parents or make their own phone calls to the students if needed. However, he said some teacher may choose to work strictly from their home and utilize their own phone data, etc. for such matters and that is acceptable as well. Moseley said a group of teachers would be assigned Mondays and Wednesdays to be at school while other teachers would be assigned Tuesdays and Thursdays to be at the school, if they so choose, each week. He said teachers would be working from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. during this new work schedule. Additionally, Moseley said he had received many questions regarding graduations. He said the school system is going to do everything it can to continue to have a graduation ceremony, especially for seniors. It is postponed for now, but he said once the state allows for events to be held again, a new date would be announced for graduation for this year’s seniors. He said the school system also would look at the possibility for kindergarten and sixth grade graduations at a later date, but the priority at this time would be ensuring, obviously, a graduation ceremony for seniors first. “We will continue to update our students and parents as often and best we can as issues arise for the remainder of this unprecedented time for our schools,” Moseley said. “We will utilize our Facebook pages, our call system, and our local newspaper, etc. to deliver updates to everyone. We want our people to be as informed as we can possibly keep them while we all navigate through this time. And, most importantly, we want everyone to stay safe!”
Elba superintendent discusses system’s plans for moving forward with school year
Linda Hodge
Editor
