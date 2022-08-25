During the Elba Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, Elba City Schools superintendent Chris Moseley lauded the efforts of some students and teachers that utilized the summer reading program to make advancements.
Specifically, he was speaking on the third grade students that received less than stellar reading assessment scores from the ACAP test last school year. It was highly publicized when those numbers were released by the State Department of Education that Elba had 20 students in the last year’s third grade class that had tested below grade level on the ACAP.
“I want to give credit where credit is due,” Moseley said last Tuesday night.
He said those 20 students that assessed below grade level for reading were asked to participate in the school’s summer reading program.
“Out of the 20 students asked to participate, 18 came for the summer reading program,” Moseley said. “We can’t force them to come, but 18 did come.”
He said those students retook the ACAP test, and those scores have come back to the school.
“Those numbers won’t show up in the newspapers, and we won’t get credit to change our previously published numbers, but 10 of the 18 that participated in our summer program and retook the test now are reading at or above grade level.”
The superintendent said he wanted to give props to the students and the teachers that worked during the summer to make this happen.
“With those 10 of 18 going at or above grade level, it would add to our 67 percent score that was publicized [and increase that number],” Moseley said. “This is a testament to the students and teachers that worked in the summer to achieve higher levels.”
Also, during last week’s meeting, board members voted to amend the contract of EES principal Kendra Martin to bring her salary in line with the new salary schedule recently approved by the school board.
