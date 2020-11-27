The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday night, Nov. 17, for the board’s regular monthly meeting, and COVID-19 was the main topic of the rather lengthy meeting. With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching and the end of the second nine weeks also not far behind, Superintendent Chris Moseley discussed in length the COVID-19 numbers [percentages] that Elba City Schools had been dealing with this school year. With COVID numbers rising county and state- wide, Moseley admitted it was an increased concern for all schools, but he told board members that Elba’s numbers had not been too alarming at any point so far in the school year. However, he did say that there had been notification that evening [Nov. 17th] of some additional positive cases among a few high school students, but he still did not think it would be enough to cause alarm for Elba City Schools. “I do think things have gotten lax – not at our schools – but in society with masks and taking protections,” Moseley said. “We all need to do what we can to stay safe, in the schools and away from the school. We can control what happens here at our schools, but we cannot control what everyone does away from the schools, so, we need the community’s help in wearing face masks and adhering to the safety protocols in place.” For the first nine weeks of school, the superintendent said the high school had 1.08 percent of its 280-plus students to test positive for COVID-19. That was about 2-3 students that tested positive. During that same timeframe, he said about 11.51 percent of students were sent home for quarantine due to a ‘close contact’ exposure. For teachers at the high school, Moseley said there was a 16.67 percent rate for positives cases among teacher, but he noted that only equates to about four people. Teachers quarantined due to exposure for the first nine weeks as 5.12 percent – about two teachers, Moseley said. At the elementary school, Moseley said the first nine weeks saw only 0.83 percent of students testing positive for the virus out of 350-plus students. Teachers testing positive [including a few that actually tested positive right before the start of school] for the first nine weeks was a 8.11 percentage rate. Quarantined students due to exposure from the elementary school the first nine weeks was 7.99 percent, along with 16.69 percent of teachers quarantined over the same timeframe. “It sounds worse when you hear the number of students being sent home for quarantine because of potential exposure,” Moseley said. “However, these were good numbers overall. Our school nurse hates making those phone calls, but percentage-wise these were good numbers for our system.” For the current second nine weeks of school [through Monday, Nov. 16], Moseley said the high school had experienced 1.06 percent of students positive with the virus; but, he added that he had just learned of two additional positives cases for high school students within the hour of last Tuesday evening’s board meeting. He said 11 percent of students had been quarantined so far during the second nine weeks of school. For teachers, Moseley said 3 percent had tested positive, and 5 percent had been quarantined. The elementary school had shown a slight increase in student positive cases for the second nine week, Moseley said, going up to 1.12 percent with 17 percent being quarantined. He said the teachers positive case rate had been 5 percent with 11 percent quarantined. “That being said, I have talked with the nurse several times, and not one child’s case where a student got quarantined due to a possible close contact exposure has traced back to them also testing positive,” Moseley said. “That may change a bit at the high school now with these new cases we have learned of today, but so far it has not happened with our schools.” He said the only cases they had been able to connect so far from the schools were a couple of teachers that may have contacted the virus from a student. Looking even closer at the numbers, Elba Elementary School principal Debra Strickland said the elementary school had 72 absences on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with 50 of those being COVID-related. Elba High School assistant principal Jason Tucker said the high school had 44 absences that same day that were COVID-related. “I know there have been lots of rumors about what schools are going to do after Thanksgiving,” Moseley said. “We are not closing here at Elba City Schools. We feel good about our numbers right now. Our numbers just don’t throw us into a panic right now.” He said all of this had certainly not been fun for anyone. “Our percentages or numbers just don’t make me say we can’t come to school right now,” Moseley said. “Those numbers would have to be way higher than they are right now for me to begin thinking that way. We want our students on campus for in-person education if at all possible.” Moseley and his administrators did also note that the number of students enrolled virtually at Elba had decreased drastically from the first nine week to the second nine weeks. Of 358 students enrolled for the second nine weeks at the elementary school, Strickland said only 33 were virtual students now. She said that was down tremendously from the first nine weeks. Tuckers said of 286 students at the high school only about 30 were virtual this second nine weeks. He said the high school began the year with around 80 virtual students. “Over half of our virtual students came back to the school for traditional learning the second nine weeks,” Tucker said. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Moseley said he would keep the board and community up-to-date on things going on at Elba City Schools. He thanked everyone for their support and encouraged them to continue to follow all safety guidelines handed down from the state to help keep schools open and operating.
Elba superintendent provides detailed COVID-19 update during monthly meeting
Linda Hodge
Editor
