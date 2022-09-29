Elba Police are investigating a Monday night, Sept. 26, shooting that led to the death of an 18-year-old teen.
Elba Police Chief Troy Staley said his department received a call Monday night around 10:19 p.m. that a vehicle had run into a structure [garage of a home] on Sunset Boulevard in Elba. Upon arrival on scene, he said officers discovered the driver of the vehicle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The driver was identified as Jordan Xavier Marek, age 18, of Elba.
“Marek was rushed to Enterprise Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries,” Chief Staley said in a statement he released Tuesday morning. “There are no further details that can be disclosed at this time.”
The shooting is being investigated by the Elba Police Department with the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations.
“The Elba Police Department would like to send its condolences to the victim’s family and encourages anyone with any information to contact us at (334) 897-2555,” Chief Staley said.
Marek was a current senior at Elba High School.
