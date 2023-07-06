Elba Theatre marquee

The Restoration 154 folks held a marquee lighting ceremony in conjunction with a ribbon cutting, sponsored by the Elba Chamber of Commerce, Thursday evening, June 29, for the new venue sign. Over 100 people attended the event. The new marquee for the venue is yet another step completed in the renovations of downtown theatre, which is utilized for various community events. Those attending the official lighting/ribbon cutting for the marquee sign also were treated to ice cream and popcorn. Restoration 154 leaders Justin Maddox and Laurie Chapman thanked their partners that helped make the evening possible before starting the countdown for the new sign. After the sign was lit, all in everyone gathered for the ribbon cutting photo opportunity [as captured above]. City and chamber leaders, along with the Elba Queens also participated in the ribbon cutting. 

