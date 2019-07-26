Representatives of the Fox Theatre Institute [FTI] came to Elba last Friday, July 19, to deliver a $25,000 check to the Elba Theatre, a renovation project being headed by Restoration 154. Leigh Burn, director of FTI, said the grant check to the Elba Theatre marked the first time FTI had funded a project outside of Georgia. Plans for the grant monies are to use the funds for structure reinforcement and basic utilities for the downtown Elba building.