In March of this year, Lowe’s announced the launch of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to complete 100 projects this year as part of a $10 million commitment to give back to the communities Lowe’s serves.
This week, Justin Maddox of Elba’s Restoration 154 group said the Elba Theatre renovation project had been selected as one of the 100 impact projects for stage repair inside the theatre.
There were over 2,200 qualified submissions to 100 Hometowns, and the final projects span 36 states and help thousands of people from coast to coast, each of them with a unique story to tell.
A description on the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns website noted the stage repair at the Elba Theatre is needed to allow it to “become a space truly usable for showcasing performing arts shows and events, making it the only venue of its kind in the community to do so.”
Further, the description noted the improvements to the theatre building would help improve revitalization efforts in the City of Elba and bring foot traffic back into a main part of the city – the downtown area.
The historic Elba Theatre is being renovated for use as a cultural arts center, part of a larger city revitalization effort to help restore the historic downtown. This project will touch several areas of need and will unite Lowe’s Red Vests Associates with the theatre’s non-profit volunteers and the general contractor for the job.
Maddox said Elba’s courthouse square has struggled for years to recover after being hit with a series of floods in the 1990s.
“The Elba Theatre is a major focal point on the square, and it is finally getting the attention it deserves with the help from Lowe’s,” he said. “This substantial grant will enable Restoration 154, which owns the theatre, to complete several major updates, including stage repairs, lighting, HVAC, sound booth and storage room construction, dressing rooms and more.”
