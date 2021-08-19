Several members of the Elba Tigers football team were out and about last Saturday morning, Aug. 14, in downtown Elba giving back to the community by picking up trash. This is a community service project started last year by Elba football coach Marc Sieving to allow his players to show their pride for community by doing something to help improve the overall appearance of the city. Coach Sieving said the community always supports the Tigers, and this is just a small way the football program can give back. Above, the players stand in front of the old high school façade at Tiger Town Park in the downtown area with several large of the bags of trash they picked up Saturday morning. The Tigers begin the 2021 football season this Friday night, Aug. 20, when they travel to Daleville to take on the Warhawks. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
