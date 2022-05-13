The Elba High School Golf Team won its second state championship in a row earlier this week when the Tigers claimed the AHSAA Class 1A/2A Boys Golf Championship in Huntsville, Ala. Elba claimed it 2022 golf state championship by defeating second place runner-up Brantley by only one stroke overall in the two-day tournament. Elba finished with two-day team total of 665, and Brantley finished with a two-day team total of 666. The Elba Tigers are pictured above with their 2022 State Championship Trophy for Class 1A/2A. They are (from left): Bradley Chapman, Trace Grantham, Collin Sauls, Paxton Wise, Jay Wilson, Carson Wise, Peyton McCart, and Coach Mark Wicker.