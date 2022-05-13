The Elba High School Golf Team brought the ‘blue map’ back home earlier this week when the Tigers won the Alabama High School Athletic Association [AHSAA] Class 1A/2A Boys Golf State Championship.
The championships were held at the Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove venue in Huntsville, Ala., this year.
Not only was this Elba’s second year in a row to win the state championship in golf, but the Brantley Bulldogs placed second again for the second year in a row to bring home the runner-up trophy. Also competing in the state championships for Class 1A/2A boys were Athens Bible and North Sand Mountain.
The Elba Tigers have been led this year by a senior-strong team with four seniors on the squad [Collin Sauls, Peyton McCart, Carson Wise, and Paxton Wise]; but it was the team’s 8th Grader, Jay Wilson, that vaulted Elba to a one stroke win over Brantley this week to win the state championship as he was the runner up for low medalist in the event. Wilson shot a 79 on day one of the two-day championships, and he improved that score on day two when he shot a 75 (only three over par).
Other team members are Bradley Chapman and Trace Grantham.
Coach Mark Wicker said each member of the Tigers golf team had contributed to bringing the team to this point, and he said winning a back-to-back state championship was only possible because all members of the team gave it their best efforts this season.
The state championship was a two-day tournament.
The Elba Tigers shot a 336 total on day one to take the lead by three strokes over Brantley, which had a team total of 339 on day one. That third stroke would prove to be key in Elba winning the state championship.
On day two, Brantley had a team total of 327 beating Elba’s team total of 329 by two strokes.
Elba finished with a two-day total of 665 while Brantley finished with a two-day team total of 666, only a one stroke difference.
Athens Bible had a two-day team total of 701 for third place while North Sand Mountain had a two-day team total of 716 finishing fourth in Class 1A/2A.
The 2022 State Champs were greeted by friends and family at the Elba Country Club upon their return home Tuesday evening!
