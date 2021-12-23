Chief Drew Parker and the Elba Volunteer Fire Department earlier this month recognized two men for their dedicated service to the department and City of Elba. Mark Kelley (left) and Dennis Manning (right) each received the “Firefighter of the Year” award for 2021 for the department. The awards were presented by Chief Parker during the department’s annual Christmas party.
Elba Volunteer Fire Department recognizes two with "Firefighter of the Year" award
