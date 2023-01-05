ELBA VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH MULTIPLE GRASS FIRES ALONG HWY. 203 IN ELBA…It was a busy late afternoon early evening for emergency responders in Elba on Monday, Jan. 2, as grass fires and multiple traffic accidents were reported. At 4:18 p.m. Monday afternoon, Elba dispatch received a report of multiple grass fires along the side of the road on Hwy. 203 in Elba near the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. This photo (made by a local business owner) shows Elba firefighters working to extinguish one of those grass fires just west of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. Witnesses in the area reported there were at least four different grass fires burning at the same time in this general area along Hwy. 203 when firefighters arrived on scene. A short time later, at 5:41 p.m., a traffic accident was reported near 1351 E Davis Street in Elba, and only 30 minutes later another traffic accident was reported at 1335 E Davis Street in Elba. Then, at 10:21 p.m. last night, another traffic accident was reported at 15299 Hwy 87, Elba. No further details from these incidents was available as of press time this week.
featured
Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba
Latest News
- Elba Tigers claim runners-up trophy at basketball tournament
- Dennis Manning named Elba Firefighter of the Year for 2022
- Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba
- Notice of Public Sale for A-Less Storage
- Brainstorms for 1/5/2023
- Happy New Year from The Elba Clipper
- Elba Tigers back on winning track with wins over Wicksburg and New Brockton
- Brainstorms for 12/29/2022
Most Popular
Articles
- In the Circuit Court of Coffee County, Alabama: Courtney Cummings vs Unknown Parties being the heirs of devisees of Thelma Jean Blue
- Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba
- Deborah Lynn White Harrell
- Troy Bank and Trust gives away Giant Christmas Stocking
- Laura Northey Weeks King
- Dennis Manning named Elba Firefighter of the Year for 2022
- Elba Tigers back on winning track with wins over Wicksburg and New Brockton
- Elba Council adopts proclamation for human trafficking awareness
- Ronnie Earl Weeks
- Brainstorms for 12/29/2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Marjorie Morrow (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.