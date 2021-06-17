The Elba Volunteer Fire Department responded Wednesday morning, June 9, to a vehicle fire on the 203 Bypass [Hwy 84 four-lane] just shy of 11 a.m. The vehicle on fire was one being used to paint traffic striping lines on the new 84 Bypass. It caught fire in the westbound lanes in front of Subway. Reportedly, this was the first time the $800,000 piece of equipment had been used, and it appears the fire was the result of a furnace not being bolted properly on the equipment. No injuries were reported from the fire, but traffic was altered for several hours Wednesday as clean up from the fire, due to chemicals on the vehicle, took the majority of the afternoon. The Elba firemen were dispatched to the scene at 10:48 a.m., and they worked quickly to get the blaze under control [as shown above].
photo by Drew Mack, Elba Fire Dept.
