During the Elba Water and Electric monthly meeting Monday night, May 24, Elba City Clerk Sally Bane said ADEM [Alabama Department of Environmental Management] officials were in Elba on Friday, May 21, due to a complaint.
She said the complaint came from the Taylor Avenue area of the city, where ADEM had received complaints of low water pressure and murky water. She said Elba officials and the ADEM officials were inspecting the station that services the Taylor Avenue area when the ADEM officials came up with an idea they thought might help with water pressure in the area.
Bane said the city’s engineer was contacted and agreed to try the potential fix. From there, the contractor already in Elba working on a water project was asked to stop the job being worked on at that time and go to the Taylor Avenue area to perform the task to try and fix the water pressure issue.
“That has helped with water pressure in that area,” Bane said. “They are still complaining, however, of murky water. We want to solve this issue as it has been a long, long process.”
Bane said water department officials had spoken with ADEM previously regarding this complaint, and the employees had tried every possible solution that ADEM suggested. She said no one – the city nor ADEM – have been able to find a problem on the city side of the lines.
Bane said ADEM officials said they would reach out to other experts to try and find anything else to attempt to improve the water for the Taylor Avenue area.
“Our water is testing within the approved standards,” she said. “It has been testing within the standards, and it is still testing within the standards. That doen not mean, however, that it can’t be improved. We are continuing to ask for ADEM’s guidance on this matter, and we are willing to try anything to help improve the matter.”
While in Elba, Bane said the ADEM officials went ahead and completed Elba’s annual inspection.
“That went really well,” she said. “We were happy to have ADEM here and were excited to hear what they had to say. We feel it was a very positive visit.”
She said nothing that has to do with the integrity of the system or the quality of services seemed off during the ADEM visit.
Bane said she had not received the official letter from ADEM on the visit, but she would make sure board members got a copy once it did arrive.
Also during the water and electric board meeting, voted to allow the chair and attorney investigate what it would take to move the sewer services under the helm of the water and electric board. Currently, sewer is under the helm of the city.
The city council also approved a similar motion during its meeting earlier in the evening.
The board also approved a motion to extend job offers to new potential employees with supervisory roles for the water and sewer services. In line with that, another motion was passed to amend the water and electric budget to allow for a truck to be purchased for use by these services.
