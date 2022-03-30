The Elba Chamber of Commerce will host Walking Tours of the downtown area each Saturday morning in April, beginning at 10 a.m.
The tours will begin from the Elba Chamber office, currently located on Factory Avenue, next to Blessed Nutrition, and are conducted by Elba Chamber executive director Sandy Bynum-Williams.
This is a great opportunity to learn about Elba’s history For more information, call the Elba Chamber office at (334) 897-3125.
