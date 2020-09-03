After several concerns have been expressed by citizens of Elba this week regarding current utility bills, Tim Johnson, chairman of the Elba Water and Electric Board, released the following information Wednesday evening, Sept. 2nd. His information was posted on Facebook...
Johnson said he spent a majority of the day researching the matter trying to get some more definitive answers to the concerns.
I generally do not respond to Facebook posts, but I feel as Chairman of the Elba Water and Electric Board I need to take the lead and try to separate facts from rumors about the Water and Electric Board’s function and this month’s utility bills.
I have heard your concerns about this month’s bills, and I have spent most of the day at City Hall looking at bills and trying to determine the reason for the increases in the bills.
Facts:
I only know one way to address a situation – head on and with facts.
There are five volunteer members of the board. Jane Brunson. Tom Maddox, Barry Giles, A.R. Williams and me, Tim Johnson. Mayor Mickey Murdock serves as the Superintendent of the Water and Electric Board. He is charged with day to day operations and the administration of the departments. I am the chair and as chair I have certain responsibilities and limitations. According to Roberts Rules of Order, the chair oversees and conducts meetings, acts in official capacity as chair among other things. The chair’s vote on the board is discretionary, I generally do not vote. I am required to vote last if I vote and only required to vote in case of a tie. The other four members can make motions on the actions and direction of the board.
Correcting Rumors:
All meters are read monthly. Most are read electronically, but some are still read manually. If you feel your meter has been misread, you can request a manual reading and an analysis to determine if the reading is reasonable since last reading. You can jot down your meter reading around the 15th of each month and compare to the actual reading when your bill comes.
There is no planned increase in electric rates for the Water and Electric Board of the City of Elba. This would be a Water and Electric Board decision which would be discussed in a public meeting.
There has been no recent increase in electric rates. The last rate increase on residential electric rates was April of 2015 This month’s bill increases are due mainly to two factors:
A) The number of calendar days included on the bill. While the bill due on the first of each month, the number of calendar days billed varies based on the dates of reading your meter. An administrative employee determines when meters are read each month. This is not an action of the board. This month the reading was delayed by a few days which made the actual billed days more than 30 calendar days. When compared to last month, the reading was ordered a few days early which resulted in individual bills being for less than a 30 calendar days, as a result, the billed amounts were lower than if the bills had been for 30 days. (In the photo attached, I have circled the Service period beginning and ending date – the number of calendar days reflected on your bill.) So, if comparing your electric bill from last month to this month, you are not actually comparing apples to apples.
B) The overall more humid and hot weather caused the number of calendar days to be more expensive days to cool our homes. That coupled with the larger number of calendar days this month, equals a higher bill.
If you still have questions about your bill, please call Elba City Hall and discuss with one of the administrative personnel and if you are not satisfied with the information, please feel free to contact me or any member of the Water and Electric Board.
