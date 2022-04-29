The Elba Water Department announced this morning [Friday, April 29] that the new pump at Well 4 had passed all ADEM required testing, and the pump was put back online.
"All residents' water pressure should be restored," Elba City Clerk Sally Bane said.
Also, she said the boil notice put in place last week had been lifted. This was a precautionary measure implemented by ADEM for those affected by last week's water outage/low water pressure issue.
"We want to thank our employees, contractors, and engineer for all their hard work," Bane said. "We also want to thank our customers for your patience and understanding. Please know that providing you good quality services is our number one priority."
