During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday night, Oct. 11, city clerk Sally Bane said applications were now being taken for the Chief of Police position for the Elba Police Department.
The applications will be accepted until end of business on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The chief of police is an appointed position by the Elba City Council.
There is an advertisement for the employment opportunity on Page 5 of this newspaper. Applications are available at Elba City Hall.
While it was not discussed during the council meeting Monday night, it was confirmed later that recently appointed Interim Chief of Police Shayne Arnett had resigned his position with the city. Arnett’s last day with the Elba Police Department will be Friday, Oct. 15, and he will become an employee of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 18.
Sources have confirmed that another officer, an investigator for the Elba Police Department, also has resigned his post to accept another position with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
There has been no indication from city officials on whether a new interim police chief would be appointed when Arnett leaves the department on Friday. However, the next in command for the department, with no interim named, would be Lt. Russ Young.
