An early evening thunderstorm forced Elba High School to cancel the Meet the Tigers event that was set for Thursday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
The event now has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the football stadium. All planning to attend are encouraged to follow current COVID-19 safety procedures regarding social distancing.
The football team, band, and cheerleaders will all participate in Meet the Tigers.
Football season begins Friday, Aug. 21, when the Elba Tigers host the Daleville Warhawks. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
