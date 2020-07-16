A caution James Brown, Coffee County EMA director, painted a concerning picture Monday, July 13, regarding COVID-19 numbers during the Coffee County Commission meeting held in New Brockton. “According to the ADPH [Alabama Department of Public Health] risk tracker, Coffee County is in the very high risk category now, as is most of the wiregrass area,” Brown said Monday morning. As of Monday morning, Brown said the county had a cumulative count of 429 total cases of COVID-19 reported [that number was up to 453 as of Tuesday afternoon]. He said of the total number that 91 were active cases. “If you remember we had been holding steady at 40-50 active daily cases,” Brown said. “Now, we are at 90-100 daily active cases in Coffee County. So, our active cases have basically doubled.” He said the county had increased by 85 cases over the past 14 days while statewide the number of cases had increased by 16,520 over the last 14 days. “About 13 percent of those tested are coming back positive,” Brown said. “The state wants that number to be below 10 percent.” He added that according to CDC guidelines for reopening everything back to ‘how it was’ before COVID-19, the percentage of positive cases needs to be below 5 percent. “We are more than double where we need to be,” Brown said. He said many people are saying they believe the positive cases are increasing because the number of those being tested is increasing. However, Brown said the numbers do not support that theory. “The positivity rate should stay the same no matter how many tests are performed,” Brown said. “It’s not. It [the positivity rate] is growing.” He said hospitalizations also are on the rise for those infected with the virus with over 1,000 COVID-19 patients reported as currently in hospitals statewide. He said two weeks ago, that number was approximately 600 COVID hospital patients per day. Taking all these numbers into account, Brown said his office as well as others across the state have started making plans of ‘what to do’ if the hospitals get overrun again with patients. “Here in Coffee County, we are going by CDC recommendations and are trying to be proactive,” Brown said. “We always plan for the worst-case scenario.” And, while he said Monday’s 429 cumulative cases for Coffee County was still just 9/10 of 1 percent of the population, the trend upward is still concerning. “If our percentages go up to 2-3 percent of our population with 10-12 percent of those patients hospitalized, that’s too much for our hospitals,” Brown said. “We do not want to panic anyone. We are just being cautious but planning for the worst case scenario.” Brown said if citizens would simply listen to the guidelines and recommendations being put out by health officials - such as social distancing, wearing face masks, sanitizing regularly, etc. – that there won’t be a problem with hospitals being overrun with patients. If citizens ignore the things they are being advised to do, he said that is when the problems become a reality. “As we go further and further into this, people tend to get lax,” Brown said. “That is when things pick up.” Brown said the main point he wanted to make Monday is that things are trending up with positive COVID cases in the county and state. He said he wanted everyone to be aware.
EMA director cautions that COVID-19 numbers are trending up for Coffee County
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- CLUB YESEPOCH installs new officers
- Annsley Padgett honored with a miscellaneous bridal shower
- Cate Capps asks City Council to consider annual birthday celebration for City of Elba
- EMA director cautions that COVID-19 numbers are trending up for Coffee County
- TRAFFIC CHANGES IN DOWNTOWN ELBA!
- Notice of Opportunity for Proposal - City of Elba
- Notice to any person holding a claim against Destin Deep Sea Adventure LLC
- Notice of Completion from Pike Road Electric Co. Inc.
Most Popular
Articles
- 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS LIGHT UP THE SKY IN DOWNTOWN ELBA!
- In the Matter of Emma Rebecca Holley
- Notice of Completion from Donald Smith Company Inc
- TRAFFIC CHANGES IN DOWNTOWN ELBA!
- Brainstorms for 7/16/2020
- Water meter replacement project to start July 13th in Elba
- Wanda Donaldson
- Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure - Ethel S. Mobley and James A. Mobley
- Notice of Completion from McClain Contracting Company
- Governor Wayne Mixson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.