Coffee County EMA director James Brown reported a bit of good news regarding COVID-19 during the Coffee County Commission meeting held Monday morning, Jan. 25, in New Brockton, Ala.
“It’s a rare occurrence, but I do have some good news today,” Brown said. “I like giving out good news.”
Over the past two weeks, Brown said the COVID-19 numbers were looking better locally and statewide. He said it appears the state may have gotten past the surge created by the holidays; however, he said he would like about another weeks-worth of data before really concluding that.
“Right now, though, everything is headed down and quite drastically,” Brown said Monday morning.
Over the last two weeks, Brown said there had been 535 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Coffee County, averaging about 38 per day. He said that was down from averaging about 55 new cases per day the two weeks prior.
“Again, this is not exactly where we would like to see it, but it is a lot better,” Brown said.
He said the county’s positivity rate for testing had dipped pretty well too over the past two weeks. He said it had come down from an almost 50 percent positivity rate on tests to being somewhere in the low 20 percent range as of Monday’s report.
As for hospitalizations, Brown again had better news to report. He said the state had 2,865 people hospitalized two weeks ago, and as of Monday morning, there were 2,254 people in hospitals.
Brown said he had checked with all local hospitals earlier Monday morning, and no local hospitals were in the negative range for beds at that time. Before this downward trend began, he said that was not the case, especially for ICU beds.
The only bad report Brown had regarding COVID numbers was the number of deaths. He said unfortunately the local death rate for COVID-19 patients had been climbing.
“We’ve gone up 21 deaths [in Coffee County] in the last two weeks,” Brown said. “We have 64 total since the start of this thing.”
Brown said the 21 deaths over the last two weeks account for about 30 percent of all the total deaths caused by the coronavirus since it began making citizens sick last year.
Brown also had a report on COVID-19 vaccines for commissioners.
“We have a lot of people that want it, but we don’t have the vaccine [to meet the demand],” he said.
Among those currently eligible to receive the vaccine are citizens age 75 and older. Brown said it is anticipated that somewhere around 70 percent of those citizens want to get the vaccine.
As of Monday morning, he said 502,950 doses of the vaccine had been delivered to the state, and 223,887 doses had made it into arms. Brown reminded commissioners that, based on those numbers, about 45 percent of the available vaccine doses were programmed to be the second dose for those who had already received their first shot.
“About 16,000 people right now are eligible to get the vaccine in Coffee County,” Brown said. “About 60,000 doses are sent to the state each week, and we are about one percent of the state’s population. So, we get about one percent of the 60,000 doses each week. If you don’t get a lot, you can’t give a lot.”
Allocation of the vaccine are based on population, Brown confirmed. He said the county has the capability to get more out to people, but there just isn’t enough vaccine coming in right now.
He said there is a push to get those at the national level to send the state its full allocations because the state has not been getting the full allocation thus far.
“As more vaccines come on, hopefully we can get more out to the people,” Brown said.
