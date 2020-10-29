On Monday of this week, Coffee County EMA director James Brown updated Coffee County Commissioners on the latest COVID-19 numbers for the county, and he noted the numbers have been steadily rising the past few weeks with the county almost back to its all-time high for daily positives per day. “Over the last three weeks our numbers have shown steady growth,” Brown said. “We are really close to our all-time high, which was in July at 19 [new cases confirmed] per day.” Brown said Coffee County had added 252 new cases of COVID-19 among its residents over the past 14 days, which averages out to about 18 per day. He said the Alabama Department of Health had the county at 1,795 cumulative cases as of Monday morning, Oct. 26th. “The state still has our county in the red [major] for risk factor,” Brown said. “Currently, our positivity rate is at 10.2 percent. The state’s [overall] positivity rate is 8.6 percent currently.” As for hospitalizations due to COVID statewide, Brown said about three weeks ago the state had around 735 COVID patients in the hospitals. Now, he said the state was reporting 922 hospitalizations throughout the state. “We continue to ask citizens adhere to the suggestions from the state including hand washing, mask wearing and maintaining proper social distancing of at least 6 feet from those outside your household,” he said. “People with pre-existing health conditions are 1,000 times more likely to die from this [virus] than those without pre-existing health conditions.” Therefore, Brown said it is extremely important for those with pre-existing health conditions to follow all the safety protocols in place regarding COVID-19. In other news from the EMA office, Brown provided an update on then Tropical Storm Zeta. As of Monday morning, he said the storm was still a tropical storm but was nearing hurricane status. Brown said Zeta was expected to reach hurricane status later Monday. He said the main threat, it appeared, for Coffee County from this storm would be wind, not so much rain as it would move relatively fast across the area after making landfall. Landfall could be anywhere from the Louisiana peninsula to the Mobile Bay area, Brown said the forecasts were showing. “The further west it goes, the better for us,” he said. “We are expecting our impacts currently to be Wednesday night into Thursday.” Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton briefly addressed the commission Monday morning. He noted that Saturday would be Halloween, and the sheriff’s department would have extra patrol out and about trying to make sure all were safe during any trick-or-treating activities. “Please be cautious of children trick-or-treating Saturday evening,” the sheriff encouraged. Also, he noted there would be extra deputies working on Election Day, Nov. 3, to assist with any needed matters to help make that process go smoothly in Coffee County. Commissioners voted Monday to grant use of the farm center complex to the Coffee County Food Bank for another year to promote that organization’s efforts. Officials said the Coffee County Food Bank is nearing the end of year two of operations, and they are very appreciative to the county for allowing use of the facilities to allow them to help the less fortunate. Upon recommendation of county engineer Marty Lentz, commissioners approved a proposed plat for a major subdivision on 47-acres of land on Alabama Highway 92. Lentz said this proposed subdivision, southeast of Enterprise, would have 53 lots. Lentz said the proposal was in compliance with the county’s regulations for subdivisions, and commissioners voted unanimously to approve the request. Commissioners also approved two requests for the landfill. A resolution for a lease-purchase agreement on a compactor was approved, as well as, the purchase of a dozer at just under $172,000. The next Coffee County Commission meeting will be Monday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. in the community room of the county complex in New Brockton.
EMA director warns that COVID numbers continuing to rise again in Coffee County
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Elba Tigers coast past Houston County 40-19 in football season finale
- Elba Junior Tigers off to fast 3-0 start
- Estate of George Michael Hamilton
- Multi Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Public Hearing
- EMA director warns that COVID numbers continuing to rise again in Coffee County
- Elba BOE approves new 4-year contract for Superintendent Chris Moseley at meeting
- Elba Homecoming Queen Crowned
- Elba City Council approves request from ALDOT to change one downtown intersection to 3-way stop
Most Popular
Articles
- Delays announced for Thursday, Oct. 29, due to Hurrican Zeta
- Pea River Marching Band Classic set for Saturday, Oct. 24, in Elba
- Elba Homecoming Queen Crowned
- Elba BOE approves new 4-year contract for Superintendent Chris Moseley at meeting
- lba mayoral candidate’s attorney filed a Motion to Stay the Certification of Election Results with Coffee County Circuit Court
- Lemuel Gary Langley
- Betty Sue Brunson
- Bobby F Hudson
- Melissa Price Hughes
- Deborah Buchanan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.