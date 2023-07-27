The Elba City Council meeting turned into a mostly sit and wait session Monday night, July 24, as the council, police chief, and their respective lawyers spent over three hours in a closed [executive session] employment hearing.
Early on in the meeting a motion was made and seconded to enter into an executive session for the employment hearing. Counsel for Troy Staley, Elba police chief that currently is on paid administrative leave, interjected saying his client’s preference would be to “have an open session so everyone can hear what is going on instead of a closed executive session.”
Mayor Tom Maddox and the council referred to their employment counsel in the matter, attorney Robbie Hyde.
She advised there are two separate code sections with regard to executive sessions for the type proceedings taking place Monday night during the Elba City Council meeting. Specifically, Hyde said Alabama Code § 11:43:230 states that the council is authorized to go into executive session a personnel hearing regarding law enforcement. Also, she said the state’s open meeting act, itself, provides authorization for matters pertaining to potentially determining if someone should be terminated.
“That is up to you,” Hyde said to the council regarding the request from Staley’s attorney for the open session. “I have heard that Mr. Staley requests to not go into executive session. I don’t often recommend that because these matters can get into very personal matters, but that is ultimately your [council] decision, not his [Staley].”
She continued, “It is up to you if you want to comply with his request, but these matters are often inappropriate for public consumption.”
Staley’s attorney, Allen Woodard, replied, “Mr. Staley’s position is he has nothing to hide. If there are personal matters, so be it. He is an open book.”
The council’s vote on the motion and second to enter an executive session for the hearing was 5-1. Voting in favor of the executive session were council members Gappa Wise, Jane Brunson, Bryan Grimes, and A.R. Williams along with Mayor Tom Maddox. The lone opposing vote came from council member Johnathan Lockett.
The executive session/hearing began at approximately 5:45 p.m. during which time witnesses were called upon from time to time to answer questions. At approximately 9 p.m., the council returned to open meeting, but a conclusion to the executive session/hearing had not been reached.
City attorney Bart Boothe advised the council that it would need a motion to adjourn the executive session to another date and time to allow for continuation of that meeting.
Council member Jane Brunson made a motion with a second from council member Johnathan Lockett to adjourn the executive session and reconvene tentatively on Friday, Aug. 4, with further notice coming from the city clerk on that. All voted in favor of the motion.
Following the vote, Boothe explained, “the executive session is adjourned to a specific date [tentatively Aug. 4th], and you are now back in regular session [for the Aug. 24th council meeting]. That [executive session] meeting is just sitting out there paused for now.”
Tentatively, the time for reconvening the meeting on Aug. 4th is set for 2 p.m., but city hall officials said schedules were being checked before that was officially set as the start time.
After returning to open session of the meeting, council members heard departmental reports from interim police chief Shayne Arnett and city clerk Sally Bane. These were basic “business as normal” updates.
Also, the mayor noted that the official grand opening for Sunbelt Solomon is set for October. He said more information would be forthcoming on this opening.
