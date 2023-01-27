On Friday, Jan. 20, Governor Kay Ivey officially appointed James Tarbox as District Attorney of the 12th Judicial Circuit of Alabama, which serves Coffee and Pike counties.
Tarbox immediately replaces Tom Anderson, who was elected to the current term but vacated the office.
“You will serve the remainder of the term vacated by Mr. Tom Anderson,” Governor Ivey wrote in a letter addressed to Tarbox notifying him of the appointment. “As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama. I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama.”
Prior to last week’s appointment, Tarbox worked as an attorney at the firm of Marsh & Cotter LLP in Enterprise, Ala. He graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2013. He and his wife, Mallorie, reside in Enterprise. They are expecting their first child in June.
