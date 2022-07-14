The excessive summer time traffic that comes through Coffee County, especially the Curtis community, received lots of discussion Monday morning, July 11, during the Coffee County Commission meeting.
Coffee County E911 coordinator Dean Blair began the discussion as he extended a thanks to Enterprise Rescue officials in attendance for the meeting for all they do for the county. He said he had mentioned previously that Enterprise Rescue receives an average of around 900 calls per month.
“During these summer months, we catch a lot of beach traffic through Coffee County,” Blair said. “We have multiple wrecks at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Alabama Highway 141 in Curtis Community. The response time of our first responders in great.”
Over a 4-day timeframe during the Fourth of July weekend, he said the Sheriff’s Office placed a speed device on Hwy. 141 in the Curtis Community to monitor traffic traveling south on that roadway. He said the numbers that device delivered was astonishing.
Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy R.W. Whitworth added to Blair’s comments regarding that speed device. During the 4-day period traffic was monitored heading south on Hwy 141 in the Curtis Community, he said 22,467 vehicles traveled past the device going south.
“That’s just one way,” Whitworth said. “The fastest speed registered going through this area was 94 miles per hour, and the average speed was around 58 miles per hour.”
He said over 10,000 cars traveled past the device exceeding the speed limit at 56 miles per hour or greater during those four days.
“It is something to see if you haven’t been out there [Hwy. 84/Hwy 141 intersection] on a weekend during the summer,” Blair said.
Two county road also catching a lot of the summer traffic, with the majority traveling to and from the Florida beaches, are County Road 427 in the Basin Community and County Road 460 in the Ino Community.
During the same 4-day period traffic was monitored, Whitworth said 16 speeding tickets and several warnings were issued to motorists on County Road 427. He said the fastest speed caught on County Road 427 during that time was traveling over 80 miles per hour [the speed limit on county roads is 45 miles per hour].
As for County Road 460, Whitworth said 20-plus tickets were issued during the time period for traffic offenses.
“Of all those tickets/warnings, only two were issued to local citizens,” he said. “All the others were issued to motorists from either out of county or out of state.”
In other business Monday, commissioners approved motion to allow authorization of a contract for the Sheriff’s Office to obtain a facility dog to be used by School Resource Officers at the county schools.
Also, commissioners gave permission to county engineer Marty Lentz to send out annual bids for fuel and gasoline if the current vendors choose not to renew for an additional year. He said those annual bids are set to expire at the end of the month.
Lentz said he felt like the current vendors would renew for an additional year, but he wanted to be ready to send out bids if they should choose to not renew.
County EMA director James Brown touched briefly on COVID numbers during Monday’s meeting. He said the county had registered 93 new cases over the last 7 days, and hospitalizations have risen as well.
“It is climbing some, but we expected that for summertime,” Brown said.
The next Coffee County Commission meeting will be Monday, July 25, at 9 a.m. in New Brockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.