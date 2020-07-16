Pursuant to the statewide order issued by Governor Kay Ivey, masks will be required for entry to all Coffee County buildings beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Please note that access to County offices remains limited based on the capacity that can be safely served while observing social distancing protocols. All persons waiting to enter an office will still be required to wait outside of the building and remain six feet apart.
Anyone entering a County building may be subject to a temperature check.
All County Senior Centers will continue to provide meals for pickup at the center and will continue home delivery of meals. There will be no public access into Senior Center buildings.
All citizens are encouraged to continue to conduct transactions by mail, online or over the phone. If it is necessary to come to a County office, please limit any visits only to those persons essential to conduct a transaction and respect social distancing guidelines.
The County Commission encourages everyone to continue to follow guidance from health officials to protect themselves and to help minimize the impact of the virus.
If you develop a fever and symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing, please call your healthcare provider before seeking medical treatment. If you suspect you have COVID-19, call the Alabama COVID-19 24/7 hotline at 1- 888-264-2256 for testing sites and hours of operation.
