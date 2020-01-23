Elba High School celebrated fall sports athletes Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, during the 2019-2020 Fall Athletic Banquet. This event showcased volleyball, cheerleading, and football. The guest speaker for the event was Johnny Dyess, an assistant coach for Elba’s football program. Dyess, a former football standout for the Elba Tigers, went on to play college football at the University of Alabama in the late 1970’s. He shared some stories with the young athletes about his time at Alabama playing football for legendary Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, but his overall message to the student-athletes was about leadership and character. “How you treat someone when no one is watching is your true character,” Dyess said. “If you take credit for the bad and give others the credit for the good, people will follow you.” Dyess also said a great leader needs to have a good work ethic. “There are going to be times when you get discouraged, but a leader works through it and keeps going,” he said. “If other see you doing that, they will follow you.” Dyess also reminded the students that honesty is telling others the truth while integrity is telling yourself the truth. “I promise you that if I tell someone something, they can believe it,” he said. Dyess encouraged the students to hang in there through the good and the bad, and to work hard in everything they do. He said that kind of perseverance is a good character quality for all to establish. “I challenge you in your life to be great every day, and that will make those around you better too,” Dyess said. “It takes a lot of hard work, but it does pay off.” Following Dyess’ address to the students, varsity cheerleader sponsor Anna Marie Moore presented cheerleader letter awards to the varsity cheerleaders. She said these young ladies are continuing to cheer now during basketball season, and they would be recognized with awards at a later time. Volleyball awards were presented by head coach Caiden Harrell along with assistant coach Melissa Grantham. They were as follows: Offensive Player Award - Jaylyn Baker; Defensive Player Award - Jasmine Magwood; Team Captain Award - Maggie Hammonds; and Sportsmanship Award - Praise Edwards. Interim head football Coach Glen Johnson presented the varsity football awards. Prior to presenting the awards, Johnson thanked the school administration and the parents/guardians of the players for allowing him to coach these students. He said it truly was his honor. The football awards included: Most Improved Players – Rashad Griffin, Collin Sauls and Chrystyile Caldwell; Offensive Awards – Top Offensive Lineman – Chanler Coppage; Top Offensive Back – Collin Harrison; and Offensive MVP – Jaquez Prince; Defensive Awards – Top Defensive Lineman – Omarion Terry; Top Defensive Back – Iverson Lane; and Defensive MVP – Dezmion Roberson. The final award presented by Coach Johnson was the Team MVP. This went to Chrystyile Caldwell.
