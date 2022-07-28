The Elba City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday evening, July 19, for the board’s regular monthly meeting, and four students from the FCCLA [Family Career and Community Leaders of America] program were recognized for their representation of the school system at a national competition in June.
Superintendent Chris Moseley introduced the students saying they had taken a trip to San Diego, Calif. in June to compete nationally in a FCCLA event. He said they were among some 7,000 students competing at the national event.
The youngest of the group, Keelie Moseley, competed as an 8th grade student in Level I for Repurpose and Redesign. She brought home a second-place national finish.
Adalyn O’Neal and Destinee Tidwell competed as a duo in Repurpose and Redesign for Level II, and they placed fourth nationally.
Zalie McKelvy competed in Job Interview for Level II, and she also brought home a fourth-place national finish.
“We are very proud of these young ladies, and everything they’ve done,” Moseley said.
He also recognized Christina Morgan, Career Tech coordinator for Elba City Schools.
“I want to recognize Christina Morgan also,” Moseley said. “We can’t say thanks enough to her for all she does for this program, making sure everything is organized and getting these students to nationals to represent Elba City Schools.”
With the start of a new school year almost here, the board had a few personnel matters to discuss during the meeting.
Moseley said the state had funded a career coach position for each school system, and Elba had been advertising for that job. He said interviews were scheduled with hopes of getting someone hired before the start of school.
With the resignation of elementary school library/media specialist Jessica Wyrosdick approved last Thursday night, Moseley said that position and the career coach positions would be the only ones left to fill before school starts next week.
“We are going to have some personnel situations that will run right into when school starts,” he said. “So, we will probably need to have a special called meeting before the start of school.”
However, the superintendent noted that he wanted elementary school principal Kenya Martin to be comfortable with the person she chooses to be the new library/media specialist, and therefore, that position hire would not necessarily be rushed.
“We’d like to have someone ready to hire before school starts, but I want Martin to find the person she believes is the best fit for our school,” Moseley said. “Same goes for the career coach position that Mrs. Morgan will recommend for hire.”
Regarding the resignation of Wyrosdick as elementary school library/media specialist, the superintendent said she had accepted a job with Straughn Schools where he children are students.
Additional personnel matters approved by the board during the July 19th meeting included accepted the resignation of Tessa Watson as a CNP worker and voted to hire Kadra Vignola for the CNP department.
Moseley said Watson lives in the Brantley area, and she had accepted a CNP job with Brantley Schools. He added that Vignola would fill the vacancy left by Watson.
Moseley said Vignola had worked as a substitute CNP person for Elba quite a bit in the past, and he felt like she would be a good addition to the team. She is a resident of Elba.
Also, during the meeting, the board approved an amendment to the enrollment policy. This was simply to add the terminology “foster care” to the policy.
