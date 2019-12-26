Local firefighters, including volunteers from Elba and Five Star, worked Monday morning, Dec. 23, to extinguish a fire that destroyed Dave’s Wood Working Shop, located on Coffee County Road 221 in Coffee County. No injuries were reported from this fire, but the shop was a total loss [as can be seen from the photo].
