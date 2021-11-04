The 2021 Foggy Bottom Cruise-In Car Show comes to Elba, Alabama this Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The proceeds from this event benefit the Elba Public Library.
Over 100 cars and trucks of all makes and models are expected to be on display on the courthouse square in downtown Elba for the event. There also will be arts and crafts vendors.
“This year proceeds from the Foggy Bottom Cruise-In Car Show will be used to help digitize The Elba Clippers we have in our collection, which are currently on deteriorating microfilm,” said Elba Public Library director Jennifer Amlong. “Since I came to the library in 2018 this has been a goal.”
She said the library staff is often asked about information found in The Elba Clipper newspapers. Currently, to search, staff or patrons must spend time, sometimes hours, scrolling through microfilm images.
“With the digitized version, online documents will be searchable by subject,” Amlong said. “Access to these files will be readily available on our library website, and this will be a great asset to our library, our patrons, and to our community.”
Amlong said this would be a long-term, expensive project, but she and her staff feel it is worth it. She said the proceeds from the Car Show, sponsored by the Foggy Bottom Cruisers, is a great start to getting this project up and running.
Amlong said she is very thankful for the generosity of the Foggy Bottom Cruisers to host the car show each year with benefits coming to Elba’s public library.
Vehicle registration for Saturday Cruise-In Car Show will be from 8-10 a.m. For more info., call Kenneth Calhoun at (334) 313-5505.
