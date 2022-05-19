The Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center celebrated National Nursing Home Week, May 8-14, 2022, and a highlight of the week was when some residents traveled to the Coffee County Lake to go fishing!
The week of celebration began with Elba Mayor Tom Maddox proclaiming May 8-14 as National Nursing Home Week in Elba, and a balloon launch was also held.
“The citizens of Elba now residing in nursing homes have contributed immeasurably to the heritage, success, and growth of our community,” Maddox said. “Nursing home residents of any age or ability are themselves living history and a precious resource.”
The theme for National Skilled Nursing Care Week was “Creating and Nurturing Connections” and that was evident last Friday morning through the smiles and laughter heard from residents and the employees/volunteers enjoying the fishing trip together.
While the fish may not have been biting as well as all would have liked, there was still lots of fun being had by all, and the weather was gorgeous for the annual outing to the Coffee County Lake.
