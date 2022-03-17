Students at Elba Elementary School had a treat Thursday, March 10, when Alex Wright, graduate of Elba High School and UAB linebacker, started his Impact for Change Tour.
Wright addressed the Elba students at an assembly to talk about education and adversity. As part of the event, he donated math workbooks to the students.
The workbooks focus on various math concepts at different grade levels.
Wright attended Elba Elementary and Elba High School. He went on to play college football at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
As a junior at UAB, Wright was Second Team All-Conference USA and the PFF C-USA Defensive Player of the Year.
He finished the season with 46 tackles, three sacks, seven and a half tackles for loss, three pass breakups, 12 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.
Wright will enter the 2022 NFL Draft in April.
