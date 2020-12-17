Former Elba Tiger, Specialist Cedric Benton, turned Alabama Army National Guard Soldier, recently competed in the Alabama Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition.
SPC Benton was selected as the 117thField Artillery (Battalion) and then the 62nd Troop Command (Brigade) representative for this competition. He competed against other Brigade Best Warriors in several events over a five-day period.
The soldiers were graded on their completion of tasks, such as a written essay (general Army knowledge), day/night land navigation, 12-mile ruck march, 8-mile combat run, Army combat fitness test, stress shoot, call for fire, obstacle course, rifle/pistol qualification, as well as an appearance board where each soldier was asked questions pertaining to Army knowledge by their superiors.
SPC Benton’s performance earned him the distinction of the Top One Percent of Soldiers in the Alabama Army National Guard.
Benton graduated from Elba High School in 2018, where basketball coach William Moguel said he was a joy to be around.
“Cedric is an outstanding young man who works very hard and strives to succeed in everything he does,” Moguel said.
Elba High School assistant principal Jason Tucker concurred with Coach Moguel, saying Benton is an outstanding young man, and he is not at all surprised to hear Benton is seeing success in life.
“Cedric participated in a wide range of extracurricular activities in high school, not only athletics, but show choir,” Tucker said. “He was a leader among his peers and a joy to teach. A very positive and hardworking guy. I am proud of him!”
